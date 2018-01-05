Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is set to miss the upcoming La Liga trip to Celta Vigo on Sunday [7 January] after suffering a soleus injury during the Thursday's training session.

Ramos, 31, has not played a game since the disappointing 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in Los Blancos' last game of 2017.

The defender and the rest of his Real Madrid teammates enjoyed a Christmas break following El Clasico before resuming their campaign on Thursday night [4 January] with a 3-0 win over Numancia in the first leg of the Copa del Rey last 16 stage.

Ramos didn't play that game against the second division side as Zinedine Zidane decided to rest him, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in order to have them fresh for the La Liga trip to Celta.

But the captain suffered an injury while training with the players who didn't travel to Soria and will therefore be unavailable for the upcoming trip to Balaidos.

"Following tests carried out on Sergio Ramos by the Sanitas Real Madid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury in the soleus of his left leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed," the club confirmed amid reports in Spain claiming that he could be out for up to three weeks.

Zidane faces a selection headache to form his back-line against Celta with Dani Carvajal also ruled out after being sent off during the defeat to Barcelona for a hand ball.

Furthermore, the Real boss could also be without Karim Benzema and long-term injury casualty Luca Zidane as the two players remained on the sidelines when Los Blancos began the preparations for the trip to Vigo on Friday morning.

"After coming out on top in the Copa del Rey tie against Numancia, the team returned to training at Real Madrid City as they began preparing for the match against Celta de Vigo, corresponding to matchday 18 of LaLiga (Sunday, 8:45pm CET). Zidane led a session in which the starters from the match at Los Pajaritos did recovery work out on the pitch and inside the facilities, where Asensio and Modric also trained," the club added.

"Under-19s goalkeeper Moha trained with the first team in a session that focused on ball work, while Benzema continued with his recovery process on the grass at Real Madrid City. Luca combined work inside the facilities with exercises outside."

Benzema missed the victory over Numancia after suffering a thigh injury against Barcelona while third-choice goalkeeper Luca has been out of action since undergoing a shoulder surgery in November.