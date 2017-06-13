Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has revealed that he is not sure if Alvaro Morata will stay at the club beyond the end of the summer with speculation mounting that the 24-year-old has agreed a move to Manchester United.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Jose Mourinho has personally spoken to Morata and convinced him that United is the right place for him to continue his development.

It is claimed that Mourinho is also willing to make the striker the focal point of his attack next season. The Independent reports that Real are asking for a fee in the range of £78m ($99.5m).

Ramos, on the other hand, was extremely passive when asked about Morata's plans for the future and refused to confirm or deny any transfer links.

"It will be seen if Morata leaves. I have a special affection for him and I always wish him the best. It is not up to me if he stays," Ramos said, as quoted by Goal, following Spain's 2-1 win over Macedonia.

The Spain international striker made 26 appearances in the league last season, scoring 15 goals and assisting five. He also made nine appearances in the Champions League as Zinedine Zidane's men went on to lift the league title and followed that up by winning Europe's biggest club competition for a record 12th time.

Meanwhile, United have stepped up their transfer business, having made Victor Lindelof their first summer signing, after the English club agreed a fee with Benfica for the Swedish international. The centre-back will travel to Manchester to complete his medical this week before confirming the move.

Apart from Morata, Mourinho is keen on adding two new faces to the Red Devils squad. AS Monaco's Fabinho and Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic are expected to make the move to Manchester.