Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has warned that Zinedine Zidane could walk away from the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season even if the France boss leads his side to the Champions League for a third consecutive time.

Zidane's position at the club has been under question following a disappointing opening half of the season which have seen Los Blancos fall 17 points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga.

Real were also recently eliminated from the Copa del Rey by Leganes and, following that defeat, Zidane admitted that his future at the Santiago Bernabeu will thus rest on the Champions League last 16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

"Obviously, it's crystal clear," Zidane said, according to Real's official website, when asked whether his future could depend on the double clash with the Parisians.

"I'm responsible for this, I'm the coach. I have to find the solutions. We found ways through but not enough. I take responsibility for the situation, I'll continue working and fighting. I'm going to try things to make the team better and that's it."

Zidane silenced some critics on Wednesday night (14 February) as Real secured a 3-1 advantage over PSG in the first leg played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The French boss has been singled out for praise in Spain with the second-half introductions of Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio.

But Ramos has provided a surprising update on the manager's future at Real after claiming that Zidane himself could call time on his tenure at the La Liga giants to go on sabbatical.

Pressed by Radio Station Cadena Cope whether Zidane's future at the Santiago Bernabeu is still uncertain following the win over PSG, Ramos said: "I do not think or think anything. That's a question for [president] Florentino [Perez] who is the one who makes the decisions in the club."

"Then you must ask the same thing to the manager. Maybe he wins [the Champions League] and wants to leave ... I do not know [what he will do] but It's another possibility, you take for granted that, if he wins he stays, and maybe he decides to take a break. You never know, we have enjoy every moment and then we'll see what happens."

Meanwhile, the captain says that the victory over PSG proves once again that Real can never be written off having won the competition 12 times.

"Vital win. This was one of the Champions League which I'll remember throughout my career and the way we won is important for the return leg. We must continue on in this way and defend our Champions League title. We did brilliantly," Ramos said to the reporters as quoted by Real Madrid official website.

"This is no time to dwell on things and this team, despite conceding a goal, looked for that win with real integrity against a focussed side. Despite what we all say, Real Madrid can never be written off".