Four children and one man have been injured following a "serious" fire at a house in Manchester. Firefighters were called to the blaze in on Parsonage Road in Withington at around 2:20am.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) extinguished the fire. Three girls and one boy aged between 10 and 17 were treated for their injuries.

A man, age unknown, was also taken to hospital and he remains in a serious condition.

A joint investigation between Greater Manchester Police and GMFRS has been launched to establish the cause of the fire.

Superintendent Mark Kenny of GMP said: "This is a tragic incident and we are working work closely with GMFRS to establish exactly how this fire started.

"We want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the fire, or were in the area in the hours before the fire.

"If you have any information I urge you to contact police as soon as possible so we can piece together what happened."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 140 10/02/17 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.