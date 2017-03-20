A passenger plane has crashed in northern South Sudan. It is not clear how many people were on board and whether any of them died in the crash, which occurred in the town of Wau on 20 March.

Local radio station Eye Radio Juba said some of the passengers were feared dead.

There were at least 40 people on board, the BBC said, quoting an official.

Witnesses said the plane – believed to belong to the South Supreme airline – was blowing smoke and caught fire as soon as it touched the ground.

At least nine people were pulled out from the derbis alive and taken to the nearest hospital.

In 2015, a Russian-made Antonov cargo plane crashed in South Sudan shortly after taking off from the capital Juba, killing dozens of people.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

