At least three people have been killed and two more seriously injured following a shooting at an office park in Maryland.

The Harford County Sheriff Office confirmed they received reports of "multiple" injuries following an incident at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood.

At least three people are confirmed to be dead with two more in a critical condition. A gunman is said to still be on the loose following the shooting.

Police believe the suspect, named as Radee Labeeb Prince, is driving a 2008 black GMC Acadia SUV with Delaware registration PC064273.

Local residents have been warned that Prince should be considered armed and dangerous and not to approach him if spotted.

Officers have said it is still too early to suggest a motive for the attack, but believe the suspect and the victims were all associated with a company at the business park.

Investigators are currently treating the shooting as a case of workplace violence and not terror related.

All schools in the Harford area have been placed on lockdown as an "abundance of caution" in the wake of the shooting.

A statement on the Harford County Public Schools website said: "The modified lockdown requires students to remain in the building, with no outside activities.

"In addition, no visitors are permitted to enter our building at this time. When we are given the all clear by the Sheriff's Office and the modified lockdown is lifted, we will update the affected school communities."

The lock-down is in affect at Edgewood High, Edgewood Middle, Deerfield Elementary, Edgewood Elementary and William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary Schools.