Sevilla face a mountainous task against Real Madrid in the second leg of the Copa del Rey round of 16 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on 12 January.

Where to watch

Kick-off is set for 8.15pm GMT. The game is not scheduled for live broadcast in the UK.

Overview

Wissam Ben Yedder scored a hat-trick as Sevilla returned to winning ways with a 4-0 thumping of Real Sociedad at Anoeta on 7 January. The Andalusian club need to win by a similar scoreline against Real Madrid to progress to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey after losing the first leg 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu last week.

New signings Clement Lenglet and Stevan Jovetic could make their Sevilla debuts at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Real Madrid thumped Granada 5-0 at the weekend to extend their winning run to five matches in all competitions. The capital club have won six of their last seven encounters against Sevilla in all competitions.

Isco picked up a knock in the Granada match and is doubtful to feature for the visitors.

What managers say

Jorge Sampaoli: "We responded to our bad first half against Real Madrid in the Copa [against Real Sociedad]. La Real remain a direct rival for the rest of the season. The truth is that today, my team found the things they showed against, for example, Celta or Malaga. I'm very happy to be second in a league that's been geared for three teams. We must face Madrid like today. They're a team that score with each chance. They're a top team." [via Football Espana]

Zinedine Zidane: "It's not easy to do this. We started very strongly and scored quickly [against Granada]. After that, it's always easier. We found a quick goal against a very defensive team. It's not easy what the players are doing, but we have to keep it up. I'm happy. We respected our opponents. We're doing well. In the league it's not as important to not concede, but in knockout games it is. I hope we continue like this." [via Football Espana]

Form guide

Sevilla (all competitions): WLWWW

Last result: Real Sociedad 0-4 Sevilla

Real Madrid (all competitions): WWWWW

Last result: Real Madrid 5-0 Granada

Betting odds (Betfair)

Sevilla win : 2/1

Draw : 12/5

Real Madrid win : 13/10

Team news

Sevilla possible XI: Rico; Mercado, Pareja, Rami; Mariano, Vasquez, N'Zonzi, Vitolo, Escudero; Nasri, Ben Yedder

Real Madrid possible XI: Casilla; Danilo, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo; Kovacic, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Morata, Vasquez