Sevilla are reportedly willing to sell midfielder Steven N'Zonzi for less than his €40m release clause amid interest from Everton, who remain hopeful of convincing the Frenchman to reunite with Sam Allardyce.

N'Zonzi made no secret of wish to leave the Andalusians in January after falling out with former manager Eduardo Berizzo, who has since been replaced by former AC Milan manager Vincenzo Montella. The change of coach has seemingly quelled the 29-year-old's desire to leave the Sanchez Pizjuan, but Allardyce's men are still confident of striking a deal for the former Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City star, according to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo.

Allardyce publicly expressed his admiration for N'Zonzi last month and, while he already has a smorgasbord of central midfield options available to him at Goodison Park the former Bolton Wanderers boss is keen to recruit N'Zonzi, a player he tried to make eligible for England during his short spell as Three Lions boss.

Arsenal and West Ham United have also been credited with an interest in N'Zonzi, but it is Everton who seem the most intent on signing the towering midfielder at present. Sevilla had been hoping to sell their coveted asset for €40m, but they are now prepared to do a deal for a reduced fee. Any move would be dependent on Montella's side finding a replacement, and they have recently been linked with a move for Tenerife midfielder Omar Mascarell, once of Derby County.

While N'Zonzi is admired greatly by both Allardyce and Everton's director of football Steve Walsh, who tried to bring the former Amiens star to Leicester City a few seasons ago, the Toffees know that strengthening their left-back position is of the utmost importance between now and the end of the transfer window.

Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt was linked with a move to Merseyside but has since rubbished those claims, while Allardyce is keen to run the rule over Luke Garbutt, who was not registered in Everton's Premier League squad by Ronald Koeman at the start of the season.