Shai Hope became the first batsman ever to hit centuries in both innings of the same first-class match at Headingley as West Indies sealed a truly memorable five-wicket victory over England on day five (29 August) of a captivating second Test.

Kraigg Brathwaite made 95 after being dropped by Alastair Cook on four and Jermaine Blackwood also played his part as the much-improved visitors successfully completed the third-highest run chase on English soil.

West Indies looked to have ceded control of the match back to England on day four after half-centuries from Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes and a brilliant quick-fire 84 from Moeen Ali saw Trevor Bayliss' side boldly declare on 490-8 with a lead of 321.

Having successfully steered his team through six nervy overs before stumps yesterday, Brathwaite was relieved to see an edge off Stuart Broad put down by Cook in the slips. Opening partner Kieran Powell [23] was not quite so fortunate as his nick off the same bowler was taken by Ben Stokes.

Buoyed by that initial breakthrough, England quickly claimed another in tremendously fluky fashion. Broad tried in vain to catch a powerful shot from Brathwaite and ended up inadvertently deflecting the ball onto the stumps at the non-striker's end with his thigh, meaning that Kyle Hope was run out for an unfortunate duck.

West Indies reached lunch at 86-2 as the contest remained finely poised and Brathwaite and Shai Hope then crucially took advantage of some lacklustre bowling to put on a superb third-wicket stand of 144 during a hugely productive afternoon session.

The former eventually departed just before tea having helped the visitors to 197 without further loss, edging Moeen to Stokes at first slip as he fell five runs short of the same slice of history that would shortly be claimed by Shai Hope.

Beginning the evening needing 123 for victory as the floodlights punctured the gloom in West Yorkshire, Shai Hope easily survived a frivilous appeal after being struck on the pad by Broad. Root later had his head in his hands as a thick edge from Roston Chase travelled through a sizable gap in the understaffed slip cordon.

Chase benefited from a Ben Stokes overthrow to the tune of five runs, but fell for 30 when substitute fielder Mason Crane claimed a great diving catch at mid-on. Moeen failed with an lbw review on Shai Hope, who made his century in 175 balls and was also dropped by Cook on 106.

He then survived a potential stumping as Blackwood, who was put down by Stokes in the deep, took off his helmet in preparation for scoring the winning runs only to be stumped off Moeen with two required. That mattered little as Shai Hope [118*] fittingly secured a terrific triumph with a shot through square leg.

Such a stunning win was West Indies' first in England for 17 years and comes after they were widely criticised for their abject showing in a heavy innings and 209 runs loss at Edgbaston earlier this month. The three-match series is now tied at one apiece heading into the decider at Lord's, which begins on Thursday 7 September.