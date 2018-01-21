An eight-year-old girl has died after being stabbed in a town near Birmingham.

West Midlands Police have arrested a 54-year-old man who also had a stab wound. He was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the stomach. He is now in a stable condition and will be questioned soon.

The girl was found gravely injured at a bungalow in Brownhills and taken to hospital on Saturday (20 January) night. She died a short time later. Police were called to what they are calling a domestic incident at 9.15pm.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough released a statement: "We are treating this as a domestic incident and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the child's death.

"Our family liaison team are supporting the family of the little girl, who are naturally devastated by her death. Our thoughts remain with them."

A neighbour, 72-year-old Bob Weir, told the Birmingham Mail that he was "shocked and stunned". "The first I heard of it was around 9pm last night," he said. "The street was like something out of an American cop film. It was full of emergency vehicles and flashing lights. The police knocked on my door and asked if I had heard anything from the house where it happened."

Another neighbour, David Taylor, said he had only seen the man living there three times. "I heard some noise last night and the first thing I thought it was someone come round the back to try and steal my scooter," Taylor told Birmingham Mail.

"It was the ambulance and police turning up ion my street. Nobody seems to know him (the arrested man) and he doesn't seem to have been here long. I have never seen a women or girl."

The incident took place on Valley View, Brownhills.