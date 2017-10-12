Firefighters are still struggling to contain the wildfires that have killed at least 23 people, destroyed 3,500 structures and left hundreds missing across northern California's wine country.

Shocking aerial photos show the devastating aftermath of the fierce wildfires that swept through Santa Rosa, the largest city in the state's wine country. House after house, block after block has been obliterated, leaving smouldering piles of ash dotted by brick chimneys and the skeletons of burned-out cars.

Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
Fire damage is seen from the air in the Coffey Park neighbourhood of Santa RosaElijah Nouvelage/AFP
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa RosaStephen Lam/Reuters

The fires moved so quickly that thousands of people were forced to flee with only a few minutes of warning. Some did not get out in time.

"It's literally like it exploded. These people ran out of their homes literally with minutes notice, barely with the clothes on their back," Ken Pimlott, chief of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said, adding that authorities didn't have time to give more notice."They burned so quickly, there was not time to notify everybody."

Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
A police officer stands next to his car behind yellow police tape at the Journey's End Mobile Home ParkJustin Sullivan/Getty Images
California wildfires aerial
Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) trucks are seen parked on a road between homes destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa RosaStephen Lam/Reuters

Nearly two dozen blazes spanning eight counties have charred around 170,000 acres (68,797 hectares). "It's like driving through a war zone," JJ Murphy, 22, one of thousands of evacuees, said of the area around his home in the Sonoma Valley community of Glen Ellen.

Flames were spread rapidly by hot, dry "Diablo" winds - similar to Southern California's Santa Ana winds - that blew into northern California toward the Pacific on Sunday night. The official cause of the fire has not been determined. But electric wires knocked down by those same winds may have sparked the conflagration, according to Daniel Berlant, spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). "That is definitely a possibility," he told Reuters. "Power lines are a common cause of fires during wind events."

The latest overall death toll is 23, including 13 in Sonoma County, six in Mendocino County and two more each in Napa and Yuba counties. This marks the greatest loss of life from a California wildfire since 25 people perished in a firestorm that swept the Oakland Hills in October 1991.

More than 550 people were still reported unaccounted for in Sonoma County on Wednesday morning, said Jennifer Laroque, a county emergency operations centre spokeswoman. It was unclear how many of the missing might be fire victims rather than evacuees who merely failed to check in with authorities. Officials urged displaced residents to let their family members know they were safe.

Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
An aerial view of homes that were destroyed – and others that were spared – by the Tubbs Fire in Santa RosaJustin Sullivan/Getty Images
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa RosaStephen Lam/Reuters
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
An aerial view of properties destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa RosaStephen Lam/Reuters
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
A worker takes photograph of a building destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa RosaStephen Lam/Reuters
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
Fire damage is seen from the air in the Coffey Park neighbourhood of Santa RosaElijah Nouvelage/AFP
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
An aerial view of homes that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa RosaJustin Sullivan/Getty Images
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
An aerial view of homes that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa RosaJustin Sullivan/Getty Images
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
An aerial view of a partly-charred sports field in Santa RosaJustin Sullivan/Getty Images
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
Charred grass surrounds a freeway ramp in Santa RosaJustin Sullivan/Getty Images
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
Firefighters inspect an Arby's restaurant that was destroyed by the Tubbs FireJustin Sullivan/Getty Images
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
An aerial view of a destroyed K-Mart store in Santa RosaJustin Sullivan/Getty Images
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
An aerial view of homes that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa RosaJustin Sullivan/Getty Images
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
An aerial view of homes that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa RosaJustin Sullivan/Getty Images
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
An aerial view of homes and vehicles that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa RosaJustin Sullivan/Getty Images
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
An aerial view of homes that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa RosaJustin Sullivan/Getty Images
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
An aerial view of homes that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa RosaJustin Sullivan/Getty Images
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
An aerial view of fire-destroyed mobile homes at the Journey's End Mobile HomeJustin Sullivan/Getty Images
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
An aerial view of fire-destroyed mobile homes at the Journey's End Mobile HomeJustin Sullivan/Getty Images
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
An aerial view of fire-destroyed mobile homes at the Journey's End Mobile HomeJustin Sullivan/Getty Images
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
An aerial view of homes that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa RosaJustin Sullivan/Getty Images
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
Aerial view of the fire-ravaged Coffey Park neighbourhood of Santa RosaJustin Sullivan/Getty Images
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
Aerial view of the fire-ravaged Coffey Park neighbourhood of Santa RosaJustin Sullivan/Getty Images
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
Aerial view of the fire-ravaged Coffey Park neighbourhood of Santa RosaJustin Sullivan/Getty Images
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
A view of the destroyed Journey's End Mobile Home Park in Santa RosaJustin Sullivan/Getty Images
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
Aerial view of the fire-ravaged Coffey Park neighbourhood of Santa RosaJustin Sullivan/Getty Images

Wildfires have damaged or demolished at least 13 Napa Valley wineries, a trade group for vintners there said. But experts say smoke rather than flames may pose a greater risk to the delicate grapes still waiting to be picked.

Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
The remains of the Signorello Estate Winery are seen from the airElijah Nouvelage/AFP
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
A field charred by the Tubbs Fire is seen next to an undamaged vineyard in Santa RosaStephen Lam/Reuters
Santa Rosa aerial photos fire
An aerial view of the Hilton Sonoma Wine Country hotelJustin Sullivan/Getty Images