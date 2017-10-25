Shocking CCTV footage showing a masked man kicking a male passenger onto tram tracks in south Manchester as officers hunt the gang involved. Police have launched an appeal after a 23-year-old man was attacked at Didsbury Village Station on the evening of 13 October.

Footage shows three suspects – two girls and one male all believed to be in their teens – following the victim onto the platform, with the man seen putting on a black balaclava.

One of the females wearing a baseball cap is seen walking on the tram lines. The victim appears to be telling the woman to get off the track and offers his hand to help her back onto the platform.

As he does, the man in the balaclava kicks him from behind, sending the 23-year-old onto the tram lines. The man then scrambles back onto the platform before being threatened with a metal bar and a bottle of wine which had just been smashed on the floor.

The victim managed to escape without any serious injuries but was shaken by the incident. The gang are then seen leaving the station around 10:50pm, with one of the girls carrying another bottle of wine.

Around 10 minutes later, a 66-year-old man suffered a heart attack after being attacked with a metal bar as he walked home along Beaver Road, Didsbury. He was taken to hospital following the assault and is now recovering at home.

Police believe the trio seen in the CCTV footage are connected to the second attack and are appealing for information to help find them.

The male is described as white and as having a slim build, and with wavy dark hair. He was wearing a grey hooded puffer jacket and dark bottoms and his face was covered.

The women were both white, again thought to be in their late teens, both around 5ft 5in and of slim build. One had very long blonde hair and was wearing dark clothing and a dark baseball cap. The other had dark hair tied back in a bun and was wearing a bright red jacket and dark bottoms.

Detective Constable Phil Whiting of GMP's City of Manchester Team, said: "Around the time of both incidents, there weren't a lot of people around. However, I'm sure that by looking at what the people in the footage were wearing, someone will remember them being together.

"I appreciate the man has his face covered but it may be you recognise the way he walks or the clothes that he is wearing. We need to speak to these people as a matter of urgency so I want people to really study the footage; their faces, the way they are holding themselves and how they are acting.

"You may have seen them holding bottles of wine or a metal bar. If you know who they are or saw them around the time of either incident, please call us."

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 6153, quoting reference number 2533 of 13/10/17, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.