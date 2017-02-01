Police in Brazil are searching for a suspect after he was seen walking down the aisle behind a bride and groom at a wedding before pulling out a handgun and shooting at guests. Three people were injured in the rampage, two seriously, before the suspect – named as Umberto Ferreira dos Santos, or Betinho – calmly walked away.

The incident took place at the Our Lady of Conception Church in Limoeira de Anadia in the northeast of the country. In the video, Betinho is seem wandering behind the bride and groom wearing a scruffy striped t-shirt and jeans.

Just as the couple reach the altar, the man leans into a side pew, asks a question then lifts his t-shirt, pulls a handgun from his trousers and takes aim. Guests including young flower girls run screaming as he shoots then walks away.

According to the New York Daily News, Betinho is believed to have been seeking revenge after his son was killed in an earlier incident.

One of the men he shot – Edmilson Bezerra da Silva, 37 – is a prime suspect in that death. Edmilson's wife was released after treatment when a bullet grazed her arm.

Edmilson underwent surgery in hospital and is in a stable condition, as is his father, Cicero Barbosa da Silva, 62, who was also shot. The father and son had been asked to be groomsmen by the unidentified bride and groom.

Betinho, said to be a council employee who is related to a local politician, is said by eye-witnesses to have parked his car in front of the church before walking inside. After he left the scene, the three victims were treated and the wedding is reported to have continued as planned.

According to Mail Online, one witness told 7 Segundos: "We have no idea what is the motive of this attempted murder, nor why it was done precisely during the wedding, as the victims walked around the town freely and any time of the day or night."