Police have issued a warning after it emerged that a fake fundraising profile had been set up in the name of a six-year-old girl who died.

Daisy Dymyd was found unresponsive at her home in Tuxford, Nottinghamshire on Monday 19 February and was pronounced dead after being airlifted to Sheffield Children's Hospital.

But now, Nottinghamshire Police has been forced to issue a warning after an online fundraiser claiming to be from Daisy's uncle was set up . The fake JustGiving page, raised £140 before it was reported by the girl's grieving family.

The page had been set up under the guise as a means of fundraising fro the 6-year-old's funeral.

A spokeswoman for the family said they had no involvement in any fundraising schemes and police were working to remove the page.

Nottinghamshire Police tweeted about the incident, warning people about the fake page.

They said: "A fake fundraising account has been set up, which is allegedly raising money for Daisy Dymyd's family. Daisy died earlier this week and her family ask for privacy at this difficult time. Please don't donate. Her family is not raising money and we are investigating. Thank you."

After the girl's death the family released a statement, which read: "Our beautiful daughter was the centre of our world and we can't believe she's gone.

"She will be so missed by everyone that knew her. She was a such a happy little girl who lit up our lives and made the world brighter."

No arrests have been made over the death.