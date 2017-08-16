The Silent Witness star Liz Carr was "stabbed in the head" by a man armed with a pair of scissors in each hand on Thursday, 10 August.

The man, who is said to be in his 20s, stabbed the 45-year-old wheelchair bound actress while she was with her carer near London's busy Euston Station.

Carr and her carer tried to keep the man at bay when he lunged at the actress with scissors in each hand. A suspect in his 20s has been arrested.

Carr has been bound to a wheelchair since the age of seven as she suffers from a rare genetic joint condition called Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenital that causes the joints to permanently fuse in wrong positions.

"It was a terrifying experience for Liz. She was being pushed in her wheelchair when this young man armed with two pairs of scissors suddenly headed towards her," a source told The Sun.

"He followed them and began lashing out and stabbed Liz in the head. There was blood everywhere but she was very lucky that the wound grazed her head and she was not more seriously injured," the source continued.

"Typically, Liz is putting a brave face on it — joking that it was like being attacked by Edward Scissorhands," the source added. "She has no idea who he was and has never seen him before."

Carr was rushed to the hospital following the attack and later discharged from the hospital. She is said to recovering from slash wounds following the attack.

"Police were called to a report of man attacking two women with scissors," the Metropolitan Police said. "Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. The two women were taken to hospital suffering minor cuts and subsequently discharged."