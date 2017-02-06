As if The Simpsons predicting the horsemeat scandal and Donald Trump becoming the US' 45th president wasn't eerie enough, the popular animated series aired appears to have envisioned Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime performance in definitive 'life imitating art' fashion.

Back in 2012, an episode entitled Lisa Goes Gaga featured a segment in which the cartoon version of the pop superstar soared through the air wearing a harness and a spectacular ensemble consisting of thigh high boots and a blowtorch bralet before playing the piano.

Although Mother Monster's Super Bowl outfit didn't quite pose a fire risk, when she took to the stage on Sunday 5 February as the New England Patriots took on the Atlanta Falcons, she did fly through the air in a similar stunt.

Eagle-eyed fans soon realised it wasn't simply a case of Deja Vu−they had seen Gaga take flight before.

"Woah, woah, woah. The Simpsons predicted @ladygaga performing at the #SuperBowl?

Another episode featured a constellation of lights in a shape of a hat illuminating the sky during a football game. Although it didn't quite happen that way at the Super Bowl, viewers were quick to point that the hat was similar to the oneGaga wears on the cover of latest album Joanne and that drones were enlisted to light up the sky during Gaga's performance.

Gaga performed a 13-minute medley of pop hits for thousands of spectators at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas for Super Bowl 51. Rather than political, the singer decided to avoid mentioning Trump and instead focus on sending a message of unity by belting out a stunning rendition of Woody Guthrie's This Land is Your Land.