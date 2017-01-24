Sir Andy Murray has been left out of the initial Great Britain team to face Canada in the Davis Cup first round in Ottawa on 3-5 February. The world number one will make a late decision over his participation next month, after crashing out of the Australian Open in the fourth round.

In the three-time grand slam champion's absence, the start of GB's 2017 campaign will be led by Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans, who is braced to rise into the world's top 50 after reaching the fourth round in Melbourne after beating Marin Cilic and Bernard Tomic. Doubles specialists Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot complete the team.

Captain Leon Smith said: "We will continue to speak with Andy in the coming days regarding his potential involvement and if he decides he would like to be part of the team then we can of course change the nominations as necessary.

"First rounds are never easy and this one especially more so with the quick turnaround in conditions and travel from Australia to Canada. British Tennis continues to go from strength to strength and the momentum continues to build amongst our elite players continuing to make in-roads up the rankings."

Smith, who can make up to two changes to his team until the eve of the opening rubber, had previously suggested Murray would be left out for the tie to allow him to rest from the opening grand slam of 2017. The Scot played five tournaments in the space of seven weeks at the back-end of last season before travelling to Miami for his pre-season training camp and then playing the Qatar Open in Doha.

Canada have yet to confirm their line-up for the tie, the victor of which will be assured a place in the World Group for another year and passage into the quarter-finals, but are expected to be led by world number three Milos Raonic. The 26-year-old faces Rafael Nadal for a place in the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Wednesday but is nevertheless likely to be available to skipper Martin Laurendeau.