British Olympic athlete Sir Mo Farah has said he is "relieved" after it was announced that Britons holding dual nationality will not be subject to Donald Trump's controversial travel ban.

The gold medalist, who is originally from Somalia, said he feared the executive order – which prevents any citizen of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days – would stop him from returning home to his wife and four daughters, who live in the US.

However, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) confirmed on Sunday (29 January) that Britons with dual nationality will not be stopped from entering the US unless they travel directly from one of the seven named countries.

A spokesman for Sir Mo, who is currently training in Ethiopia, said he was "relieved" that he will be able to return to his family, who live in Oregon.

The ban has seen residents and refugees from seven countries, including Iran, Iraq and Libya, prohibited from entering the US for at least 90 days. Syrian refugees have been banned indefinitely.

Describing his fears that he would no longer be welcome in the US earlier, Sir Mo wrote on Facebook: "On 1st January this year, Her Majesty The Queen made me a Knight of the Realm. On 27th January, President Donald Trump seems to have made me an alien.

"I am a British citizen who has lived in America for the past six years – working hard, contributing to society, paying my taxes and bringing up our four children in the place they now call home.

"Now, me and many others like me are being told that we may not be welcome. It's deeply troubling that I will have to tell my children that Daddy might not be able to come home – to explain why the President has introduced a policy that comes from a place of ignorance and prejudice.

"I was welcomed into Britain from Somalia at eight-years-old and given the chance to succeed and realise my dreams. I have been proud to represent my country, win medals for the British people and receive the greatest honour of a knighthood.

"My story is an example of what can happen when you follow polices of compassion and understanding, not hate and isolation."

The US president's executive order has been met with widespread global condemnation and sparked protests across the US. Trump, however, remains defiant, insisting that the order is "not a Muslim ban".

On Sunday, he tweeted: "Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world – a horrible mess!"

As protests continue across the US, demonstrations will also take place in the UK tomorrow (30 January), including one outside Downing Street at 6pm GMT, as well as in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Manchester, Newcastle, Leeds, Cambridge and Birmingham.