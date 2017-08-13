Fresh after the last UK race of successful his track and field career, British Olympian Sir Mo Farah took his signature post-race celebration to the most unlikely of places – the London Eye, on the South Bank of the River Thames in London.

Climbing atop the booth of 443 feet tall Ferris wheel dubbed the world's tallest "cantilevered observation wheel", Sir Mo did the nation's much-loved 'Mobot' move with photographers circling in helicopters overhead.

On Saturday (12 August), Sir Mo finished in second place in the 5,000m race at World Athletics Championships, in what was his last race on British soil, beaten to the line by Ethiopia's Muktar Edris.

Earlier in the championship, he'd bagged gold in 10,000m race but was unable to replicate the success in the shorter version.