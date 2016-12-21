WWE fans witnessed some exciting matches on the latest episode of SmackDown Live, which was aired from the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan 20 December. In the main card, James Ellsworth challenged champion AJ Styles for the WWE World Championship, while in another featured fight champion The Miz and Apollo Crews squared off for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

After AJ Styles defeated James Ellsworth, Dolph Ziggler made his entrance and congratulated The Phenomenal One and said he was next in line for WWE World Championship. Styles told Ziggler that the latter was best at losing so the fight would be an easy one for the former. Ziggler then said he needed just one attempt at the title as he mocked Styles for taking four tries to beat Ellsworth. Ziggler also mentioned that he has gone through hell to win the Intercontinental Championship. As soon as he said this, Baron Corbin entered the ring and told Ziggler that it should be him who should fight Styles of the WWE World Championship.

Styles had left the ring as Corbin made his entrance. As the two superstars argued over who should fight Styles, Corbin carried out the End of Days, and then left the ring.

During the show Corbin and Ziggler squared off for the number 1 contender's match for the WWE title. However, the fight ended in draw as a result of a double countout after Corbin threw Ziggler onto AJ Styles who was sitting near the announcers' table.

Next, Styles beat up both Corbin and Ziggler with a chair. Then SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan made his entrance and announced that for the upcoming episode Styles, Corbin and Ziggler would fight in a triple threat match for the WWE World Championship.

Check out the full match results:

James Ellsworth vs (champion) AJ Styles (WWE World Championship)

AJ Styles carried out the forearm strike for a win via pinfall.

Apollo Crews vs (champion) The Miz (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

The Miz defeated Apollo Crews with the Skull Crushing Finale.

Baron Corbin vs Dolph Ziggler (Number 1 Contender's match for the WWE Championship)

The match ended in draw as a result of a double countout.

Dean Ambrose vs Luke Harper

Ambrose defeated Harper after he carried out the La Magistral.

Alexa Bliss vs La Luchadora

Luchadora carried out seated Fujiwara armbar for a submission win.

Curt Hawkins vs Mojo Rawley

Rawley defeated Hawkins as he carried out a running forearm smash.