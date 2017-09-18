A 70-year-old woman has accused her son of allegedly raping her in a village in the northern Indian state of Punjab, the police has said. The elderly woman lodged a complaint with the district police on Friday (15 September).

According to police officials, after the husband's death, the woman – who has four sons and three daughters – lived with her bachelor son as the others were married and lived separately.

In her statement, the woman told the police that her 45-year-old son had been raping her for the last two years under the influence of liquor, as reported by The Times of India newspaper.

The officials said that the woman remained silent out of fear as the incident would damage the family's reputation.

The incident came to light after the woman narrated her son's actions to one of her daughters. The woman's family then decided to inform the police and on the basis of her complaint, a case of rape was registered against her son.

The son has been absconding since registration of the case, according to the police.

Earlier this year in April in another city of Punjab, a 70-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her son when she was going to the washroom at night. In her statement to the police, the woman said that her son lived with her in the same house.

After confirming the rape complaint, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Kashmir Singh reported a case under rape. Singh also added that the accused in the case has been arrested.