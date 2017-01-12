Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed the Cambridge branch of developer Guerrilla Games is to close, with all members of staff set to lose their jobs. The studio had most recently completed work on PlayStation VR launch title RIGS: Mechanized Combat League.

Confirming the news to GameIndustry.biz, Sony said in a statement that the redundancies were "regrettable", adding that "in order to deliver on our strategic objectives, it is necessary to make some changes to the European studios structure".

Sony promised that it would "where possible... try to reallocate people onto other projects" as well as aiding staff in approaching other game developers in the UK, and particular in the busy area of Cambridge where developers such as Ninja Theory and Frontier are based.

The most famous wing of Guerrilla Games, based in Amsterdam and currently working on major PS4 exclusive Horizon: Zero Dawn, is unaffected by the decision.

"Whilst we accept that this decision will mean that we risk losing high calibre staff, by focusing on other Studios with exciting new projects in development, (including continued work on PlayStation VR), we believe we will be in a stronger position going forward and able to offer the best possible content of the highest quality to our players.

"This decision should not take anything away from the incredible games and services that Guerrilla Cambridge has delivered," Sony concluded.

The studio was founded in July 1997. Its first game was was based on the Beast Wars TV series, a spin-off of Transformers, before moving on to Frogger, MediEvil and its sequel. It also worked on 24: The Game for PS2 and the PSP version of LittleBigPlanet.

After changing its name from SCE Cambridge Studio to Guerrilla Cambridge, it worked on PS Vita title Killzone: Mercenary and then RIGS. The studio also contributed to the Wipeout series, Heavenly Sword and Killzone 2 – which was developed by primary, Amsterdam branch of Guerrilla Games.

