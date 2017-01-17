Sony has started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat over-the-air (OTA) update for the Xperia Z5 family. The update bears version number 32.3.A.0.372 and weighs 1.3GB in size.

The update brings the usual Nougat goodies, including split-screen multitasking and improved battery life along with a self-timer button for the front camera. It also brings an all-new Xperia Home launcher with Google Now integration to answer your queries right from the home screen.

The Android security patch on board the update, however, is from December 2016.

The update is currently live across select variants of the Xperia Z5 and Xperia Z5 Premium, but is shortly likely to roll out to the Xperia Z5 Compact as well. The other Xperia models in line to get the update are the Xperia Z3+ and Xperia Z4 Tablet.

Prior to this, models from the Xperia X family, the Xperia X, Xperia X Performance, Xperia XZ and Xperia X Compact have already received the Android 7.0 Nougat update. The Xperia XA and XA Ultra are, however, still to receive the update.

According to Sony, these software updates are released at different times depending on the operator, market, region or country. So they will not be releasing exact dates on which a specific update will be available. To check if your handset has received the Nougat update, go manually to Settings>About device>System Updates. If not, you will have to wait until it hits your region.