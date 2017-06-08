Reuters

Nine people have died at the time of reporting in South African city Cape Town as a huge storm crashed into the Cape Peninsula and the surrounding area. Eastwards, the nearby coastal town of Knysna is besieged by a massive wildfire being driven by the storm winds, a disaster which has so far claimed four lives.

On Wednesday (7 June) a powerful storm buffeted the coastline around Cape Town, unleashing heavy rain and gale force winds that spread fires caused by lightning strikes and forced thousands to evacuate their homes.

In Knysna, a popular tourist destination on the Garden Route, South African officials said up to 10,000 of the 77,000 residents were forced to flee overnight as fires ripped through the town.

As 12m waves crashed down on the coastline, triggering flash floods and causing travel chaos, the strong winds fanned fast-moving fires, destroying dozens of homes and damaging hundreds more.

Knysna's fire chief, Clinton Manuel, said his teams were struggling to contain the flames. "This wind is blowing very, very strong, causing the fire to spread extremely rapidly," he told the African News Agency.

The town's mayor, Eleanore Bouw-Spies, said the fires were the worst in the region in decades.

The worst is not over as "Heavy rain and flash flooding are expected (across) the western parts of the Western Cape... on Wednesday into Thursday morning," the weather service said.

The military plans to help emergency responders in Knysna, the Associated Press reported.