Live Sergio Romero saves Manolo Gabbiadini penalty after Eric Bailly handball.

Southampton over six hours without goal at home but cement top half place.

Manchester United guaranteed to finish sixth in the Premier League but draw with 15th time this season.

2 hr 21:38 A Premier League dead rubber in every sense and in the end a boring goalless draw follows as this campaign limps to a finale. Saints played like a side who have not scored at home in six hours, United like one who are focused on a season-defining Europa League final next week. What resulted was a shocking game of few genuine chances.

2 hr 21:33 Into four added minutes at St Mary's. Please let it stop. Southampton now six hours without a goal at home.

2 hr 21:24 Jay Rodriguez onside but shoots wide. Hard to see a goal coming now I must admit, though it has been a much better second half with chances for both sides.

2 hr 21:20 Boufal on for Ward-Prowse in a change which is not met with unanimous approval from the St Mary's crowd. Twelve minutes left.

2 hr 21:17 Marouane Fellaini replaced by Ander Herrera. The Belgian also marches down the tunnel. I doubt we will see him again until next week.

2 hr 21:14 AGAINST THE POST! Anthony Martial curls goalwards and it beats Forster, but bounces flush against the up right. So close as we enter the final 20 minutes.

2 hr 21:11 Pied on for the injured Cedric meanwhile for Southampton. His first home appearance since the opening day.

2 hr 21:11 Juan Mata off and Marcus Rashford on. The Spaniard goes right down the tunnel. No sign of an injury.

2 hr 21:09 Chris Smalling gallops forward and finds Rooney in the box. The England captain tees up Mata but he curls well wide.

2 hr 21:06 Michael Carrick on for Manchester United in an attempt to stem the flow of pressure. Southampton have dominated this half.

3 hr 21:01 Chance for Southampton. United can't clear a corner and the ball drops to Jack Stephens who takes a swing at the ball from a tight angle, it flies across the face of goal but the visitors scramble the ball clear. Saints have done all the pushing in this half and now Romero saves from Ward-Prowse.

3 hr 20:55 Dusan Tadic has his effort saved by Romero, who beats the ball away. Southampton have started the second half with some zip about their play.

3 hr 20:51 Without the rights to show the Europa League final, you can tell Sky Sports' reporters are mentioning the game through gritted teeth - trying their best to retain attention on the present, which is almost impossible. The game has restarted by the way, and yes nothing is happening.

3 hr 20:48 Thirty-two years have passed since the last goalless draw between these two in the top flight. Pray that run isn't broken tonight.

3 hr 20:32 Half time: Southampton 0-0 Manchester United Well the scoreline might be predictable but how we got there might surprise some. Southampton should be ahead but their wait for a home goal goes on as their third penalty miss in five games saw Sergio Romero save from Manolo Gabbiadini. Manchester United have offered very little going forward bar a few shots from range and look like a side with half an eye on tests to come. The second half could be a long affair.

3 hr 20:31 Nathan Redmond takes aim from range which is held by Sergio Romero. At the other end, Rooney can't test Forster with an effort which balloons over.

3 hr 20:29 Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are playing for one place in the United team for next week's Europa League final, if Jose Mourinho's pre-match comments are to be believed. I'd say Smalling has the edge at this stage over his England teammate, simply on reliability and experience.

3 hr 20:27 Not surprisingly, this game has descended into a bit of slow affair as the game has progressed with little to separate the two sides. I watched Southampton host Arsenal last week and they quickly lost interest once they went behind. You fancy that may happen to either side tonight.

3 hr 20:16 The game has finally settled down with United having much of the ball and displaying the greater threat, while Southampton are happy to foray forward when given the chance. Even game it must be said, since the frantic start.