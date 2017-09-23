In terms of team news for our feature game, Virgil van Dijk could make his first senior start in eight months for Southampton following an ankle injury and an ugly, protracted summer saga in which he failed to secure a move away from the south coast despite going public with an official transfer request.
"We'll decide tomorrow [Friday]," manager Mauricio Pellegrino, who reintroduced the Dutchman for the final few minutes of a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace, said during his pre-match press conference when asked if he would start him this weekend.
"But every single week, Virgil is important because he is getting better. After a long period of time without playing a game, he is training well again. It's good news for us because we need Virgil, like every single player in our squad. He needs to train, he needs to play because the best training session for me is to play games."
Matt Targett is sidelined with an ankle issue, although Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is available again following the birth of his daughter. Striker Charlie Austin has been struggling with a knock.
While the lunchtime derby between fierce rivals Tottenham and West Ham continues at London Stadium, here our attention switches to a six-strong slate of 15.00 BST fixtures.
In-form Manchester United's visit to Southampton will be the main focus of this particular live text, although we will also endeavour to keep you fully up to date with goings on from the bet365 Stadium where Stoke City look to bounce back from their shock midweek Carabao Cup loss to Bristol City in a tough home clash against defending champions Chelsea.
There's also a lopsided top vs bottom contest between free-scoring Manchester City and Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace, while out-of-form Everton seek to get back on track against Bournemouth.
Swansea also host Watford and arguably the two surprise packages of the campaign so far - Burnley and Huddersfield - lock horns at Turf Moor.
Stay tuned for all the latest injury news, confirmed lineups and live updates from around the grounds.