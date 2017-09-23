In terms of team news for our feature game, Virgil van Dijk could make his first senior start in eight months for Southampton following an ankle injury and an ugly, protracted summer saga in which he failed to secure a move away from the south coast despite going public with an official transfer request.

"We'll decide tomorrow [Friday]," manager Mauricio Pellegrino, who reintroduced the Dutchman for the final few minutes of a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace, said during his pre-match press conference when asked if he would start him this weekend.

"But every single week, Virgil is important because he is getting better. After a long period of time without playing a game, he is training well again. It's good news for us because we need Virgil, like every single player in our squad. He needs to train, he needs to play because the best training session for me is to play games."

Matt Targett is sidelined with an ankle issue, although Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is available again following the birth of his daughter. Striker Charlie Austin has been struggling with a knock.