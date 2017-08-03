Southampton are not going to sell Virgil van Dijk despite the Holland international making it abundantly clear that he wishes to leave the south coast and join Liverpool, according to Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino.

Van Dijk, 26, is currently training away from the rest of his Southampton teammates after informing Pellegrino that he does not see his future at the St Mary's Stadium. The former Celtic star has been attracting interest from a number of the Premier League's top six sides, but he seems to have his heart set on a move to Merseyside and is eager to work under Jurgen Klopp.

Southampton are adamant that they will not sell the £60m-rated defender this summer.

However, the former Alaves boss revealed that Van Dijk is still not in the right frame of mind to play for Southampton, with the start of the Premier League season just over one week away.

"The situation is the same. I can't say no more, because the situation is the boy is aside of the team because he doesn't want to play for us," Pellegrino was quoted as saying by Football365.

"I would like to bring the boy and to persuade him that he's important for us and the club will not sell him. We are expecting the best for everyone, even for Virgil, but he doesn't want to be part of the team."

Liverpool have not made any moves to sign Van Dijk after publicly withdrawing their interest in the defender earlier this summer. The Reds apologised to Southampton over their approaches to the Dutchman, which the Saints believed to be illegal, and made it clear that they will not return to the negotiating table unless the Hampshire outfit show a willingness to strike a deal.

Southampton have already signed one central defender this summer in the form of young Polish star Jan Bednarek, while they have also been credited with interest in Tottenham's Kevin Wimmer and Lazio's Stefan Hoedt, who is also attracting the attention of Everton.