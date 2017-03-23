England manager Gareth Southgate has expressed his delight at his side's performance during their 1-0 defeat by Germany and says the Three Lions were beaten by a "fairytale goal" from Lukas Podolski on Wednesday night (22 March).

England outplayed Die Mannschaft for large periods of the game in Dortmund, but 'Der Hammer' Podolski unleashed a sublime, rasping strike in the second half to secure victory for his country and the perfect ending to his international career.

Southgate was not too downbeat about the result and instead chose to focus on the impressive displays produced by his players. The former Middlesbrough boss opted for a 3-4-2-1 formation against Joachim Loew's men and believes the system will prove to be a dangerous weapon in his side's arsenal going forward.

"The players carried it [the formation] really well and it suited the players. We don't like losing but it's important to learn something and try new things," Southgate said after the match.

"It's a great option to have and a lot of the players are playing it at their clubs. We maximised the time we had and we have some very intelligent footballers in there. There were some great performances but we lost to a fairytale goal."

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill, who will not feature in England's game against Lithuania on Sunday due to suspension, rued his side's profligacy against the world champions but thinks the defeat will prove to be a "learning curve" for his country.

"We had the better chances in the game. I think when we look back and reflect, if we'd taken our chances we'd have won the game. It's a learning curve for us," Cahill said after the match.

"I thought we played well today, especially the first half, we controlled the game. We just focused on the job we had to do, work hard and produce a performance we had to.

"We have gone in on that formation on the back of one day on the training pitch. It's difficult to grasp it straight away. There are still a lot of positives."

Before the game Southgate turned his attention to more serious matters and addressed the terror incident in Westminster. Five people died during the attack outside the Houses of Parliament and the England manager offered his condolences to the families who lost loved ones.

"Our first thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives and been injured," Southgate said. "It puts football into perspective. We're conscious that part our of identity as a nation is that we carry on in moments like this."

FA chairman Greg Clarke shared a similar view to Southgate and revealed that there will be a tribute to those affected and involved in the incident at Wembley on Sunday.

"Our thoughts are with all of those who have been affected by this terrible incident. We will be recognising the bravery of the security services and all those involved at the England v Lithuania match on Sunday," he said.