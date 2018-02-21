The atmosphere was "dead" during Chelsea's 1-1 draw against Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie and Stamford Bridge "was like a morgue", according to the former Blues assistant manager Ray Wilkins.

Brazil international Willian, who hit the post on two occasions in the first half, gave the home side a lead in the second half. Ernesto Valverde's side were allowed to score an equaliser after an error from Andreas Christensen gave Andres Iniesta an opportunity to assist Lionel Messi.

Despite the draw, Antonio Conte's side received praise for their display against the La Liga leaders on 20 February. Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown suggested the Premier League winners made Barcelona "look ordinary".

However, Wilkins was critical of his former club's display in the European competition. He warned that it will be difficult for the west London side to beat Barcelona at Camp Nou in the second leg on 14 March.

"When Chelsea pressed high they gave Barcelona problems and they got the crowd involved as well," Wilkins told talkSPORT.

"But the crowd was dead, it was like a morgue at the ground last night and it shouldn't be that way, it should be rocking when Barcelona come to town because you should be going after them."

On Chelsea's display, the former Manchester United midfielder said: "I was disappointed with their performance last night, Chelsea weren't adventurous enough."

"I didn't think it was the near-perfect performance people are saying it was, you need to use everything in your power to put Barcelona under pressure.

"What Barcelona do when they go away from home is they wind the clock down to take you back to the Camp Nou. They keep possession and they keep the score as low as possible so that, when they get you back to Spain, they thrash the backside of you."

"If you don't beat Barcelona by a couple of goals, you'll struggle when you go back there. If they're saying they're going to go to Barcelona now and attack, why not attack last night and use the crowd as your 12th man?

"I wanted to see a bit more physicality and see Chelsea get after Barca. You've got a chance at home - that's when you win against Barcelona, you don't often win at the Nou Camp. You beat them on your patch, and I just thought they missed a trick last night."