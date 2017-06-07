Stan Wawrinka takes on Marin Čilić in the men's singles quarter-final of the French Open on Wednesday (7 June) at the Suzanne-Lenglen court.

Where to watch live

The match starts at 2:15pm BST. Live coverage in the UK is on Eurosport and ITV4. Live scores and regular updates will be available on ATP's official website.

Overview

Wawrinka faces Čilić with a place in the last four of Roland Garros up for grabs.

Wawrinka will be hoping to go one step closer to winning his fourth career Grand Slam and his second French Open title with a win.

The reigning US Open champion defeated Jozef Kovalík, Alexandr Dolgopolov, Fabio Fognini and Gaël Monfils to reach this stage as Wawrinka looks to be back in championship form after some stuttering performances in recent months.

Seen as a favourite for the French Open, the world number three could face one of Andy Murray or Kei Nishikori in the semi-final with a win on Wednesday.

As for his opponent, Čilić made history as he became the first Croatian since Mario Ancic and Ivan Ljubicic in 2006 to reach the quarter-final stage in the French Open.

With his meeting against Wawrinka being his first ever quarter-final appearance at Roland Garros, the 2014 US Open champion has now reached the last eight in all four Grand Slams.

Čilić defeated the likes of Ernests Gulbis, Konstantin Kravchuk, Feliciano López and Kevin Anderson to reach this stage and the world number eight is wary of the Swiss ace, having been on the losing side more than the winning side against him.

"With Stan it's extremely difficult on any surface. He has won a lot of matches in a row against me," Cilic said, as quoted on ATP World Tour. "I have to still be focused on myself to do my own thing."

Betting odds (Betfair)

Stan Wawrinka to win: 4/9

Marin Čilić to win: 36/17

Head-To-Head

The duo has faced each other 13 times, with Wawrinka coming out on top with 11 wins compared to Čilić's two. Their most recent meeting came in the 2016 ATP finals where Wawrinka emerged victorious in straight sets.

French Open History

This will be the second meeting between Wawrinka and Čilić in the French Open after the former triumphed in their round of 64 clash in 2008.