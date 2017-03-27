Gary Barlow will star in the new Star Wars movie The Last Jedi. After months of speculation, the Take That frontman finally confirmed he was heading to a galaxy far, far away during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine on Monday (March 27).

Although he remained tight-lipped about the role, he insisted that: "I'm not a stormtrooper, but I am in it."

Barlow went on to reveal fears that letting the cat out of the bag may hamper his big screen debut. He joked: "I think the Star Wars people are so strict about what information (is out there). So me saying that, I've probably just done myself out of a role."

Speculation has been rife about Barlow's involvement in the fantasy franchise since last summer when the Sun reported that Barlow had secretly filmed a cameo at London's Pinewood Studios. His 'stormtrooper' comment refers to Daniel Craig, who had an uncredited role as a masked soldier in The Force Awakens, in which he has four lines in a scene with Daisy Ridley.

An insider at the studio, where much of the movie is shot, said at the time: "Gary is a huge Star Wars fan so this is a dream come true. The process has been kept top secret, as he doesn't want anybody to find out. His connections in the film industry got him the part."

The film, directed by Rian Johnson, is scheduled for release on 15 December 2017. Barlow joins a star-studded cast which includes Adam Driver, John Boyega and Daisy Ridley. It also features one of the final film appearances of the late Carrie Fisher. Film website imdb has no mention of Barlow as having a part in the film, but does refer to a 'rumoured' role for Adrian Edmondson. A yet untitled spin-off about the young Hans Solo is slated for in May 2018.