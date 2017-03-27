Any celebrity couple embroiled in a bitter divorce battle may want to give Gary Lineker and his ex-wife Danielle Bux a call. The pair, who made their split official in January 2016 saying they had "had many wonderful years together" have proved that it is possible to pull off an amicable divorce and stay the best of friends.

After congratulating his former partner on her pregnancy with lawyer Nate Greenwald, the sports pundit joined her for a Mother's Day lunch at Chuc's Restaurant in Westbourne Grove in London. Bux's 14-year-old daughter Ella and Simon Cowell's ex-girlfriend Jackie St Clair were also spotted grabbing a bite with the pair.

Hours earlier, the Welsh model had used Instagram to confirm she was expecting and show off her burgeoning bump in a fitted black dress.

Lineker and Bux's six-year marriage is thought to have crumbled after the sportsman – who has four boys from his marriage to Michelle Cockayne – allegedly refused to have any more children. But he didn't let that little detail stop him supporting her.

"Congratulations. Thrilled for you." Lineker commented before sharing the picture on Twitter, adding: "Congratulations to you both x"

They wouldn't be the high-profile couple to remain friends after a breakup. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore called time on their twelve-year marriage in 2000 but continued to co-parent their daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

In 2014, Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow coined the phrase "consciously uncoupling" when they decided that they would be better off as friend than life partners.

Back in November, Jennifer Lopez enjoyed an on-stage smooch with her ex-husband Marc Anthony at 2016 Latin Grammy Awards after describing him as a "living legend," and "pure artist" in a gushing speech.