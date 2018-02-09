A man who had sex with a 14-year-old girl despite knowing her age, and threatened to humiliate her with naked photos on Snapchat if she did not comply with his terms over their relationship, has been jailed.

Declan French, who was in his late teens when the offences were committed in 2016, made contact with the girl on Facebook and, after asking her age, added her on Snapchat under his username Boss0161. They later had sex.

French requested naked photos of her and tried to convince her they were in a relationship. He threatened to humiliate her using the photos if she did not "comply with his terms", Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on Friday (9 February), as they described his actions as "sickening".

French, now 21, of Fairy Street in Bury, was arrested at his flat after a disclosure was made to an officer about his actions. The mobile phone found beside him in bed was seized by police.

Despite maintaining a "no comment" stance during a police interview, French later pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child under 16. He has since been jailed for two years and four months after a sentencing hearing at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

Detective Constable Kelly-Anne Featherstone of GMP's Child Sexual Exploitation Team, said: "French's actions are beyond comprehension – the fact he knowingly engaged in a relationship with a child and scared her into thinking she was going to be humiliated amongst her peers to ensure her silence is sickening.

"Her courage demands the utmost respect from everyone as this has been extremely difficult and painful for her but today, knowing he is behind bars, I hope today will mark the day she begins her recovery, free from him.

"No matter your age, gender or whatever situation you're involved in, if you want to talk to us do not hesitate to do so. We can help you."