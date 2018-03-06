Hip-hop star Rick Ross has sent concerned fans into a frenzy after sharing a cryptic message in the wake of his health scare.

The 42-year-old was rushed to a hospital on 2 March after he was found unresponsive and "slobbing at the mouth" at his home in Miami.

It was initially reported that he had suffered from respiratory issues caused by pneumonia, but TMZ later reported the 42-year-old's hospitalization was a result of a heart problem.

According to the news site, the Maybach Music record label boss was discharged on Monday (5 March) and is now receiving personal professional care at his residence.

Although he never confirmed his admittance or subsequent release from the hospital, the rap mogul took to Instagram to share a cryptic message with his fans.

Posting a close up of a diamond-encrusted gold Rolex watch on his wrist to his 7.6 million followers, he wrote: "#FloridaBoy".

Although the caption didn't give much away, many of his fans took it as a reassurance that he was out of immediate danger and on the road back to his flamboyant self.

"Stay safe Boss," one fan said. Another wrote: "Praying for you to have a speedy recovery big homie."

A third commentator added: "Praying 4 you... We need you my brother... your testimony always encourage the people in this world.. Fight n."

Others took a more satirical approach with one writing: "Officer rickyyy for a minute you gave me a scare man what was that sh*t heart attack anyway be well homey."

Back in 2011, Rick Ross suffered two seizures in less than 24 hours while travelling on an aeroplane. In April 2017, the musician revealed that he decided he needed a healthier lifestyle after his near-death experience.

"It's a real bad sign when you wake up and [your mother is] there and, you know, she's batting her eyes and... that's the worst thing for me is to have my mom with that look on her face," he said during an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show.

"So that made me feel even worse. I just woke up to a new reality. A reality where my lifestyle, me sleeping three hours a night, me eating T-bone steaks [at] 3 in the morning... caught up with me, and my body couldn't take it anymore."