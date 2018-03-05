Georgina Rodriguez has sent her followers into a spin by sharing a snap of her and boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo onto Instagram before showing off her flat stomach just a few months after giving birth to her first child.

The aspiring model, 24, who welcomed daughter Alana Martina with the Portuguese international footballer in November, proved that the relationship is still going strong in her latest couple-selfie posted to her Instagram stories.

Rodriguez shows off a new hairstyle of a choppy fringe in the snap as the couple look into the sun, with Ronaldo squinting his eyes while sporting a Dsquared sweater.

The former shop assistant from Spain later shared a post onto her profile revealing her flat stomach just a few months after having her daughter.

The black and white shot shows her wearing minimal makeup with a cropped black top and tight trousers, captioning it with: "Do you like my new LK? ✨ ...... Happy day❤️."

Her 3.9m fans most certainly approved of the new hairstyle, with her gaining over 520K likes on the snap.

One person replied: "Beautiful woman ❤️."

As another fan commented: "Nice haircut." A third added; "You look cool, beautiful."

Rodriguez previously gave fans an insight into her life with the famous footballer as they raise four children together, Cristiano Jr, twins Eva and Mateo and little Alana Martina.

She told iHola! magazine last year: "Children are our joy. We wake up and the first thing we do is hug them and kiss them, take care of them and be aware of everything. So all day!"

Rodriguez's latest social media offering comes as her boyfriend Ronaldo has reportedly demanded that Real Madrid make at least five signings in the summer, as manager Zinedine Zidane is expected to have a mass shake-up of the squad at the end of the season.

Ronaldo, 32, has drawn up a list of targets which he would like to play alongside, according to Spanish outlet Diario Gol.