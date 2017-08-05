Arsenal have confirmed yet another temporary exit after Emiliano Martinez's loan move to Getafe with Stephy Mavididi joining Preston North End on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old Gunners forward has been impressive in the youth teams but is yet to make a debut for the senior squad under Arsene Wenger. He scored eight goals in 17 appearances for the Arsenal reserve side last season before securing a loan move to Charlton Athletic in the second-half of the campaign.

Mavididi was impressive in his five appearances for the Addicks, but a severe hamstring injury cut short his spell and ended his season pre-maturely. He has made a strong comeback this campaign scoring three goals in two appearances with the Under-23 side before securing a loan move to the Championship side.

"Young forward Stephy Mavididi has joined Preston North End on a season-long loan," a statement read on Arsenal's official site.

Preston manager Alex Neil was delighted at Mavididi's arrival and is confident that the England U19 international can make a useful contribution to his side in the upcoming campaign.

"I think he'll bring pace and a directness from either a wider area or a central nine. He's one of the players that can fluctuate between any of the top four – he can play on either flank, he's played as a ten he's played as a nine," Neil told Preston's official site following the striker's unveiling.

Mavididi was also delighted after securing a move to the Championship club and the striker is hoping that this loan move can be a stepping stone to bigger things in the future. He also admitted that he is looking forward to meeting his new teammates and getting the season underway.

The Arsenal forward, who will wear the No 27 jersey, could make his debut against Accrington Stanley in the English Football League Cup on 8 August.

"I can't wait to get started and I can't wait to meet the lads and crack on – let's go and do good things this season," Mavididi told his new club's official site. "I just want to put on that shirt and run out do well. I'm buzzing, I can't wait to get started now."