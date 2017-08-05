Former Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool forward Robbie Keane has joined Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK ahead of the 2017/18 season. ATK, formerly known as Atletico de Kolkata, is a Kolkata-based Indian club.

The Republic of Ireland legend was a free agent after ending his time with LA Galaxy in November 2016. Since then, he was without a club and the 37-year-old decided to join the ISL outfit.

IBTimes UK earlier revealed interest from ATK in signing the striker. Their league rivals Kerala Blasters were also in the race for his signature, while Keane's former manager Harry Redknapp wanted to sign him for Birmingham City.

However, Keane snubbed advances from the Championship side and the Blasters to join ATK. The ISL winners appointed Manchester United legend and the striker's former teammate at Tottenham, Teddy Sheringham, as their new manager. An opportunity to reunite with Sheringham convinced him to join ATK.

ATK confirmed Keane's signing on their official Twitter account on 4 August. They said: "Join us in welcoming Robbie Keane to the #ATK family. #AamarBukeyATK."

Keane revealed that it was the opportunity to experience a new league in Asia that convinced him to join ATK.

"At this stage of my career, the offer to experience a new league and culture in Asia appealed to me," Keane was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the club.

"To join the current Indian Super League champions is a great pleasure and through hard work I hope to bring the ATK fans more success and enjoyment over the course of the 2017/2018 season," Keane said.

Sheringham remains confident that Keane's arrival will bolster the ISL winners' strike force for the new campaign.

"I am sure ATK's striking abilities will be bolstered with Robbie in the side. I am sure the young Indian players we have selected from the domestic draft will learn from him about the way he goes about preparing for a major tournament like ISL," Sheringham explained.