Legendary director Steven Spielberg's next project will be a fifth Indiana Jones adventure, set for release in 2020. Hot of the heels of awards-season contender The Post and upcoming pop culture blockbuster Ready Player One, Spielberg will once again team up with Harrison Ford.

A recent casting call for a West Side Story remake cast doubt over what would be next for Spielberg, but The Hollywood Reporter has cleared the matter up. According to THR's sources Indy is set to shoot in 2019, with production on West Side Story taking place shortly after.

The as-of-yet untitled Indiana Jones follows 2008's poorly-received Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which itself was released 19 years after the original trilogy concluded.

Indiana Jones 5 was announced in 2016 following speculation that the sequel came about through Ford's negotiations to reprise his role as Han Solo in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

A release date was originally set for July 2019, but delayed by a year after Jon Favreau's remake of The Lion King took its place on Disney's slate.

"Indiana Jones is one of the greatest heroes in cinematic history, and we can't wait to bring him back to the screen," said Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn at the time of the film's announcement.

"It's rare to have such a perfect combination of director, producers, actor and role, and we couldn't be more excited to embark on this adventure with Harrison and Steven."

In June 2016 it was confirmed that John Williams will continue his work with the series. In June it was confirmed that George Lucas, who created the character and aided in the creation of Kingdom Skull's story, will serve as executive producer.

No casting details have been announced beyond the return of Ford, but screenwriter David Koepp did confirm to Entertainment Weekly that Shia LaBeouf's character Mutt Williams - Indy's son - will not return.

Indiana Jones 5 is set for release on 10 July, 2020.