- Jese Rodriguez, signed on loan from Paris Saint-Germain this week, makes his debut.
- Shkodran Mustafi back into the Arsenal starting XI along with Aaron Ramsey.
- Laurent Koscielny to serve the final game of this three-match suspension.
- Alexis Sanchez not in contention as he continues recovery from abdominal strain.
10 minutes until kick-off at the Britannia Stadium.
Mark Hughes has made two changes to the side that lost to Everton on the opening weekend with Jese Rodriguez, who arrived on loan from Paris Saint-Germain straight into the team to replace Saido Berahino up front. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting joins him in attack, replacing Bojan. Bruno Martins-Indi starts on the bench.
Arsene Wenger makes two changes to the side that narrowly beat Everton on the opening day of the season with Shkodran Mustafi coming in for Rob Holding. His countryman Per Mertesacker also returns to the bench.
Aaron Ramsey comes in to partner Granit Xhaka in midfield with Mohamed Elneny dropping to the bench but Olivier Giroud has to settle for a spot on the bench again despite his last minute winner last Friday.
BREAKING: Jese Rodriguez selected in the starting XI by Mark Hughes.
Stoke team to face Arsenal: Butland; Zouma, Shawcross, Cameron; Diouf, Allen, Fletcher, Pieters; Shaqiri, Jese; Choupo-Moting.
Subs: Grant; Johnson, Berahino, Martins-Indi, Crouch, Bojan, Ramadan.
Arsenal team to face Stoke City: Cech, Mustafi, Monreal, Kolasinac, Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Welbeck, Lacazette
Subs: Ospina, Metesacker, Coquelin, Elneny, Iwobi, Walcott, Giroud
BREAKING: Shkodran Mustafi is back in the Arsenal starting XI, coming in for Rob Holding at the back.
Team news: Stoke City
Hughes also confirmed there will be a debut for Jese Rodriguez today. He told press conference on Friday:
Team news: Stoke City
Mark Hughes has hinted that he may start some of his new signings against Arsenal but will have to make do without the talents of young forward Julien Ngoy, who has suffered a thigh injury.
Team news: Arsenal
Rob Holding's slightly nervy display against Leicester last week combined with the return of Per Mertesacker and Shkodran Mustafi could mean the German duo come straight back into that back three today alongside Nacho Monreal. Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac are expected to continue at right wing-back and left wing-back respectively.
Alexis Sanchez still isn't ready to return to action for the Gunners; here's what Arsene Wenger had to say about the Chile international on Friday.
Team news: Arsenal
Laurent Koscielny will be watching from the stands again today as he serves the final game of a three match ban he received after he was shown a straight red card on the final day of last season.
Team news: Arsenal
Per Mertesacker, Shkodran Mustafi and Francis Coquelin are all back in the Arsenal squad this evening with Jack Wilshere also in contention after coming through unscathed playing for the Under-23 side during the week. Alexis Sanchez however remains out as he recoevers from an abdominal strain.