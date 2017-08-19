Live Jese Rodriguez, signed on loan from Paris Saint-Germain this week, makes his debut.

Shkodran Mustafi back into the Arsenal starting XI along with Aaron Ramsey.

Laurent Koscielny to serve the final game of this three-match suspension.

Alexis Sanchez not in contention as he continues recovery from abdominal strain.

14 min 17:06 Mark Hughes has made two changes to the side that lost to Everton on the opening weekend with Jese Rodriguez, who arrived on loan from Paris Saint-Germain straight into the team to replace Saido Berahino up front. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting joins him in attack, replacing Bojan. Bruno Martins-Indi starts on the bench. ðŸ“ #SCFC Starting XI v @Arsenal: Butland; Zouma, Shawcross, Cameron; Diouf, Allen, Fletcher, Pieters; Shaqiri, Jese; Choupo-Moting. pic.twitter.com/xo6K9GVp4N — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 19, 2017

17 min 17:02 Arsene Wenger makes two changes to the side that narrowly beat Everton on the opening day of the season with Shkodran Mustafi coming in for Rob Holding. His countryman Per Mertesacker also returns to the bench. Aaron Ramsey comes in to partner Granit Xhaka in midfield with Mohamed Elneny dropping to the bench but Olivier Giroud has to settle for a spot on the bench again despite his last minute winner last Friday. ðŸ“‹ Two changes for our first @premierleague away game of 2017/18#SCFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/cixTW8AVNd — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 19, 2017

45 min 16:34 BREAKING: Jese Rodriguez selected in the starting XI by Mark Hughes. Stoke team to face Arsenal: Butland; Zouma, Shawcross, Cameron; Diouf, Allen, Fletcher, Pieters; Shaqiri, Jese; Choupo-Moting. Subs: Grant; Johnson, Berahino, Martins-Indi, Crouch, Bojan, Ramadan.

49 min 16:31 BREAKING: Shkodran Mustafi is back in the Arsenal starting XI, coming in for Rob Holding at the back.

55 min 16:24 Team news: Stoke City Hughes also confirmed there will be a debut for Jese Rodriguez today. He told press conference on Friday: "We are hoping to involve all the signings we've brought in over the summer on Saturday. Some will start and others will be on the bench. We view the players we've brought in as regular starters. If we compare where we were at the end of last season I think we are stronger. "Jese is at a club where he can express himself and I think we can give him a platform to excite. He's an elite level player."

59 min 16:20 Team news: Stoke City Mark Hughes has hinted that he may start some of his new signings against Arsenal but will have to make do without the talents of young forward Julien Ngoy, who has suffered a thigh injury.

1 hr 16:15 Team news: Arsenal Rob Holding's slightly nervy display against Leicester last week combined with the return of Per Mertesacker and Shkodran Mustafi could mean the German duo come straight back into that back three today alongside Nacho Monreal. Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac are expected to continue at right wing-back and left wing-back respectively.

1 hr 16:09 Alexis Sanchez still isn't ready to return to action for the Gunners; here's what Arsene Wenger had to say about the Chile international on Friday. "For Alexis it looks a bit early, but he works hard in training. Our medical people think Saturday comes too soon but he should be available for the next game against Liverpool."

1 hr 16:03 Team news: Arsenal Laurent Koscielny will be watching from the stands again today as he serves the final game of a three match ban he received after he was shown a straight red card on the final day of last season.