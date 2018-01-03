If President Donald Trump decides to press the nuclear button, triggering World War 3, it might be because Skepta called him out on Twitter.

The grime star weighed in on President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's well-documented projectile-measuring contest by telling the US leader he is too scared to press the nuclear button that he continues to boast so proudly about.

On Tuesday (2 January), the commander-in-chief decided to remind the North Korean dictator that his nuclear button was bigger and better, telling his 45.7 million followers: "North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times,'".

He added: "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

While many commentators branded the inciting tweet an irresponsible move considering what was at stake, Skepta decided to stir the pot.

Replying to Trump he wrote: "You're shook [slang for scared] to press it." To add insult to injury, he told him to stop showing off for the internet and talking rubbish, saying: "Stop gassing on Twitter smh."

Back in 2017, we saw celebrities crusading for Jeremy Corbyn, knee-deep in foreign policy or at the forefront of the Women's March. But this time Skepta's fans weren't too keen on him getting involved in politics.

"Don't encourage him ffs," one person said while another wrote: "dont make that man George Bush that button!"

Although Twitter confirmed that Trump's tweet does not violate its terms of service, many critics believed he needed to be reprimanded.

"You can save the world by not allowing threats that will end up killing millions of people's lives," singer will.i.am tweeted directly at Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. "This is scary & ridiculous.... Publishing global death threats on twitter isn't 'freedom of speech.' You can help ease the worlds anxiety by placing new twitter rules."