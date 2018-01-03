ðŸ‘» A post shared by â€¢ Ruby Mae â€¢ (@rubymae3223) on Jan 1, 2018 at 1:52pm PST

Model Ruby Mae spent the festive season with her Tottenham Hotspur boyfriend Dele Alli, which was well-documented in a rare glimpse into her personal life on Instagram.

But just like the rest of us, it's back to work for the 22-year-old beauty as she shared a snap from one of her latest modelling shoots for Miss Pap on the social media platform.

Showing off her long, lean legs in a pink miniskirt and black and white hoodie emblazoned with Givenchy-esque typography with the words: "Give in to me/Paris", Ruby didn't fail to set pulses racing.

She stood in front of an orange backdrop in the shot as she pulled her hair with one hand and sported her trademark glamorous makeup look of smoky eyes, contoured flawless skin and nude lips.

Simply captioning the shot with a ghost emoji, Ruby sent her 37K followers wild.

One person wrote: "Flawless ❤️" while another said: "Are you even real??! ❤❤❤".

A third added: "Woooow ❤ Goddess".

Ruby, a British-born model signed to Boss Model Management in Manchester, excited fans on Boxing Day by sharing two snaps of herself with her football star beau, 21.

The couple of nearly two years were even colour-coordinated in black outfits while Ruby flashed her bright white smile in one loved-up snap, which gained over 7,000 likes.

A follower commented: ''Good match inside and outside the pitch,'' as another said: ''Best couple in the world ❤️You both are so perfect, can get over it You need to get married Hope you both had a great day xx''.

Alli sparked rumours of trouble in the relationship last month when he was spotted partying with Towie star Amber Turner.

Turner and her friends visited Radio Rooftop Bar following a lavish brunch at London's M Restaurant and were joined by Alli, according to The Sun.

The blonde star, wearing a glamorous beaded jacket, was seen sitting close to Alli who looked casual in ripped jeans in a Snapchat video which was filmed by a worse-for-wear friend.

The intoxicated friend with the camera repeatedly claimed that the group had ordered 50 mini burgers, and Turner could be seen laughing and joking with Alli in the background.

A source told the publication: "Dele and Amber are understood to have grown close."