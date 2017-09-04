Never the one to shy away from flaunting her fabulous figure online, Modern Family star has once again sent her fans wild with a busty new snap.

Taking to Instagram, the teenager shared a sunny click, showing off her beautiful side-profile and a bit of skin to her 3.6 million followers. In the descriptions, the TV star simply wrote, "#bts @allanface @jonathan_colombini."

Stunning as always, Winter's latest social media upload shows the 19-year-old actress flashing some skin in a white crop-top with a plunging neckline and a pair of blue denims. Instead of donning a full-face makeup, however, the sitcom actress wears a natural look with a subtle hint of gloss and shadow.

She even has her luscious raven locks styled into loose curls in the image, leaving her fans stunned. They are otherwise used to seeing Winter in glamorous looks, more or less.

'Who is this for real?' astonished by the rather subtle look, a fan shared in the comments, while a second user went on to admire her "natural beauty", writing, "How difficult it is not to fall in love with that beautiful face."

"What a beautiful woman with a million dollar smile! Did I mention that smile? Such a great actress," a third fan gushed, as someone else shared, "You look absolutely drop dead gorgeous @arielwinter! Your extremely beautiful and talented and I love you so much! A goddess!"

Amid all this positivity, however, some of Winter's Instagram followers couldn't resist posting a cheeky comment on her photo. "Stop teasing us just show them off," wrote a user.

Another sarcastic comment read, "I'm going to find all the missing pieces of every top she owns."

Just days before, though, the actress was teasing fans with a twerking video inside a storage unit. "Also...people have a little humour...it's supposed to be FUNNY," she wrote alongside the clip showing her dancing in tiny daisy dukes and a tank top.