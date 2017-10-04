Netflix is embracing the nostalgia-washed success of sci-fi mystery series Stranger Things with a new retro-style mobile game that was released today (4 October), ahead of the show's second season due later this month.

Called Stranger Things: The Game, the game adopts a top-down perspective and 16-bit pixel art style similar to Super Nintendo classics like Earthbound and The Legend of Zelda. It has launched for iOS and Android devices.

According to Touch Arcade the game offers over ten hours of gameplay, more than 30 quests, six dungeons to explore and seven playable characters to unlock and choose from.

It's free too, and doesn't include any microtransactions.

Developed by BonusXP, the game will be updated when the second season launches on 27 October too, with new content and characters presumably based on the upcoming episodes.

Stranger Things is a series inspired by 80s cinema and the work of Stephen King, about a group of children that discover an alternate dimension they call the Upside Down and the terrible monster that dwells there.

"Add characters to your party. Solve puzzles using their unique abilities," says an official description. "Lucas can nail things from afar with his Wrist Rocket.

"Nancy has a whole bag of bats to swing. Punch your way to answers with Hopper, who's also not afraid to don his dashing yellow hazmat suit for a little Upside Down action.

"Born after 1984? You might want to start with Normal difficulty, which lets you explore at your own pace. Death isn't even that bad. However, if you've honed your skills on the unforgiving games of yesteryear, then Classic is the soul-crushing mode for you.

"Completionist? Collect all the Eggos and Gnomes. Complete the full VHS library. Check off all the achievements. Who knows what secret characters or exclusive, never-before-seen-footage of Season 2 they might unlock..."

There's a trailer too, which you can watch up top.