The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, 17 September. Hosted by talk show host Stephen Colbert, the event was full of surprises.
The event was literally dominated by the cast of Big Little Lies, not only for their glamorous red carpet arrivals, but also because their limited drama series won the most trophies at the coveted awards show.
However, fans of popular series Westworld and Stranger Things were left highly disappointed as their favorite shows failed to leave a mark. Below is the complete list of Emmy winners.
Outstanding drama series
Winner: The Handmaid's Tale
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding comedy series
Winner: Veep
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Winner: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Winner: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Winner: John Lithgow, The Crown
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Ron Cephas Jonas, This Is Us
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Jeffrey Wright , Westworld
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Winner: Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Chrissy Metz , This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Winner: Donald Glover, Atlanta
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Winner: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Winner: Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Winner: Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Judith Light, Transparent
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Outstanding limited series
Winner: Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Night Of
Genius
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series
Winner: Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lie
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series
Winner: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie
Winner: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jackie Hoffman , Feud: Bette and Joan
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie
Winner: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
David Thewlis, Fargo
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan
Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of
Outstanding variety talk series
Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Real Time With Bill Maher
Outstanding reality-competition program
Winner: The Voice
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
Winner: Donald Glover, Atlanta
Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley
Mike Judge, Silicon Valley
David Mandel, Veep
Morgan Sackett, Veep
Dale Stern, Veep
Outstanding writing for a drama series
Winner: Bruce Miller, The Handmaid's Tale
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things
Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Westworld
Peter Morgan, The Crown
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul