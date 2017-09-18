The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, 17 September. Hosted by talk show host Stephen Colbert, the event was full of surprises.

The event was literally dominated by the cast of Big Little Lies, not only for their glamorous red carpet arrivals, but also because their limited drama series won the most trophies at the coveted awards show.

However, fans of popular series Westworld and Stranger Things were left highly disappointed as their favorite shows failed to leave a mark. Below is the complete list of Emmy winners.

Outstanding drama series

Winner: The Handmaid's Tale

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding comedy series

Winner: Veep

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Winner: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Winner: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Winner: John Lithgow, The Crown

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Ron Cephas Jonas, This Is Us

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Jeffrey Wright , Westworld

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Winner: Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz , This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Winner: Donald Glover, Atlanta

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Winner: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Winner: Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Winner: Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Judith Light, Transparent

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Outstanding limited series

Winner: Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Night Of

Genius

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series

Winner: Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lie

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series

Winner: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Winner: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jackie Hoffman , Feud: Bette and Joan

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Winner: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

David Thewlis, Fargo

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of

Outstanding variety talk series

Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

Outstanding reality-competition program

Winner: The Voice

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

Winner: Donald Glover, Atlanta

Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley

Mike Judge, Silicon Valley

David Mandel, Veep

Morgan Sackett, Veep

Dale Stern, Veep

Outstanding writing for a drama series

Winner: Bruce Miller, The Handmaid's Tale

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Westworld

Peter Morgan, The Crown

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul