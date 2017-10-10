A strike by public sector workers against working conditions in France is affecting schools, hospitals and public services in the country and causing disruptions in domestic air traffic.

Nine public sector unions have called for nationwide industrial action on Tuesday (10 October) to protest against what they say is a deterioration in work conditions.

Flag carrier Air France says it expects to run all long-haul flights to and from Paris airports, but will cancel about 25% of domestic flights due to a walkout by some traffic controllers.

However, railway traffic was expected to be close to normal.

The unions are angry at a plan to tighten rules for sick leave, freeze salaries and decrease the number of public sector employees in the next five years.

French President Emmanuel Macron's proposed changes to labour laws have prompted street protests in recent weeks.