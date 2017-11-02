A university student, who raped a 12-year-old girl he groomed online - telling her that he loved her and that he wanted to "make a sex tape" with her - has been jailed.

David Nwosu, a maths and computer science student, began chatting to the child online before sending her intimate pictures of himself.

The 21-year-old also targeted a 15-year-old girl who he bombarded with private messages and exchanged intimate pictures with, although they never met.

The Keele University student has been jailed for five years and placed on the sex offenders' register for life, after a judge decided he was a danger to teenage girls.

Stoke Crown Court heard how Nwosu, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, contacted the 12-year-old girl and despite her telling him she was "14, going on 15," he still groomed her online and had sex with her on the second occasion they met.

Glyn Samuel, prosecuting, said according to the Daily Mail: "He told her he wanted to have sex with her and would like to make a sex tape with her.

"He sent her two intimate pictures of himself and told her he loved her and if she loved him she would send sexual pictures of herself. She sent pictures of her bottom and breasts."

Nwosu then used social media to contact a 15-year-old girl from Wales between Christmas and New Year last year. He asked for naked pictures and the girl claimed she was 16 before admitting she was actually 15, which left Nwosu undeterred.

Samuel said according to the Stoke Sentinel: "He would send her pictures of himself and asked her to send pictures of herself. He requested pictures of her breasts and bottom, was very persistent and told her he was 18.

He continued: "The girl confirmed she sent pictures of her naked breasts. He tried to persuade her to kiss her friend in a sexual way, but she would not do that."

The court heard how Nwosu had brought "shame on his family" with his actions.

Nwosu admitted rape of a child under 13 and causing or inciting sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old child and handed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order which prevents him contacting children.