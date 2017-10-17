A huge fire broke out at student accommodation in Manchester, with residents in the tower block complaining that they could not hear any fire alarms warning them of the blaze. Firefighters were called to the high-rise Parkway Gate accommodation in Chester Street following reports of a fire around 10.30pm on 16 October.

Around 25 firefighters were called to tackle to blaze. Six firefighters with breathing apparatus entered the block and discovered a fire in a ground floor store room.

The fire was quickly extinguished using two jets and a hose reel and the area cordoned off.

Dramatic footage filmed by students shows the fire tearing through the ground level of the building.

No one was reported to have suffered any serious injuries, but many took to social media to report they did not hear any fire alarm in the accommodation, which houses more than 700 people.

Unite Students, which runs the accommodation, said it will be investigating along with the Greater Manchester Police Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS).

A spokesperson said: "At 10.30pm fire and rescue services were called to Parkway Gate, Manchester, to deal with a fire on the ground floor.

"Evacuation was already underway when fire crews arrived and the fire was extinguished swiftly. No one was hurt and the building is open as normal.

"The safety of our students and employees is of the utmost importance and we are currently investigating the cause of the fire with Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS)."

Station Manager Steve Forster, who was in charge of the incident, said: "When the initial crews arrived on the scene they did a great job in tackling the fire using jets and a hose reel and their swift response stopped the fire from spreading."