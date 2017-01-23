The Norfolk Coastguard has alerted people to the dangers of walking on thin ice after a father was seen carrying a toddler across a frozen lake in Norfolk. The man's decision to take his child out on the treacherous surface was decried as "stupid, irresponsible behaviour."

A photo of the man holding his child on the ice by Whitlingham Broad, Norfolk, was shared on the Coastguard's Facebook page along with a statement urging caution: "We have seen people attempting to walk on the ice already, especially children. Please do not do this as there is a serious risk of falling through. This year the ice is looking thicker than usual. This is not the case and the ice is still very thin and will not support weight."

The post continued: "If you see somoene that gets into difficulties immediately phone 999 and ask for the Coastguard..... DO NOT attempt to rescue them yourself by going onto the ice."

An eye-witness expressed anger and disbelief after she saw the man walking across the lake: "I have never seen anything more stupid in my life. It is one thing for the man to risk his life, but to involve an innocent child in what could be deadly accident, is nothing short of irresponsible."

Facebook users also vehemently criticised the man's behaviour: