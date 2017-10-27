Berkay Ozcan, a midfielder currently plying his trade in the Bundesliga club Stuttgart, has claimed that Arsenal have been closely following him for the last two years and that his agent is currently looking into the situation.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign with the 2. Bundesliga side, making 21 appearances during his maiden season in the first team, leading to their promotion. The midfielder scored two and assisted three in all competitions for the Bundesliga club but insists that he has still some time to go before he can make the step up to a team such as Arsenal.

Ozcan, capped at the youth level by both Germany and Turkey, moved to Stuttgart in 2013 but had to wait three years for his senior debut, which came at the start of the 2016-17 season. Regular outings have followed in the second tier of German football, with goals coming against 1860 Munich and Kaiserslautern.

"My manager is talking about this situation, Arsenal has been following me for two years. Arsenal officials came to Stuttgart and watched the matches. I think Arsenal is too early for me. I have to show myself more and work more.I would like to go to Stuttgart and Europe first to prove myself and then to big teams like Arsenal," said Ozcan, as quoted by Bein Sports.

Ozcan revealed that he is good friends with Mesut Ozil and they hang out when both of them are in Germany. The Turkish midfielder is yet to get a call-up to the national team and is currently working hard to make himself an integral part of the first team where he has struggled to break in thus far. He has made three appearances thus far in all competitions without any notable contribution.