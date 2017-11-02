The Bank of England raised the UK's benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.50% at the conclusion of its latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday (2 November).

The benchmark rate had been stable at 0.5% from March 2009 to August 2016, when the MPC decided to reduce it by 25 basis points that month, in the wake of dire survey data following the Brexit vote.

However, in delivering a reversal, by 7-2 majority vote, the UK central bank has raised rates for the first time in a decade, having entered a rate-cutting mode in the wake of the global financial crisis of 2008-09.

The rate hike was supplemented yet again by a decision to maintain the central bank's asset purchase programme at £435bn, which was in line with market expectations.

The Treasury-backed Term Funding Scheme – instituted in August 2016 to reinforce the pass-through of the cut in interest rate and the purchase of UK corporate bonds – was also maintained. It will continue to run until February 2018, and has already seen £78bn lent to UK banks.

